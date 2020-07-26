Madhya Pradesh CM urged to provide interim relief to Bhopal gas survivors

Bhopal

‘They are facing a torrid time during present pandemic’

Groups working for Bhopal gas tragedy survivors on Sunday appealed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide interim relief to survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing to Mr. Chouhan, the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan and the Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahayog Samiti demanded relief for each survivor, “who is facing a torrid time during the present COVID-19 pandemic”, at ₹3,000 every month and to each widow and orphan ₹5,000 a month.

The groups contended that the survivors were forced to live in such terrible conditions when compensation was due to them. “By the Government of India’s own submission in the curative petition, which is currently pending before the Supreme Court, the government has sought ₹7,728 crore [which is a gross underestimation] as additional compensation from Union Carbide Corporation and its present owners, the Dow Chemical Company,” they wrote.

There was no justification, the groups said, for delaying the additional compensation to survivors. “It may be recalled that ₹200 was paid as interim relief per person/per month to 5,00,000 residents of 36 gas-affected wards of Bhopal in 1990-1996 by the Central government due to delay in payment of compensation,” they added.

Demanding the interim relief, the groups said it should be paid until the disbursement of additional compensation and the amount of relief might be subtracted from the compensation due. It should be transferred to their bank accounts. The 1984 leak from a pesticide plant here killed hundreds and left thousands crippled.

Pathetic condition

The groups further contended the condition of nearly 5,000 widowed survivors, who have been deprived of pension of ₹1,000 a month since December 2019, was the most pathetic.

Blaming the previous Congress government for stopping the pension, Vishvas Sarang, Minister, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, told The Hindu, “We started the scheme during the previous tenure which was for a time period and was continued later. After reviewing the scheme, we will try to restart it.”

The pension scheme was launched in 2011 for five years, and after being discontinued in 2016, it was reinstated after protest by rights groups.