Madhya Pradesh CM says committee to be set up to frame journalists' protection law; announces other sops for scribes

September 07, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Bhopal

A committee will be set up as part of efforts to frame a journalists' protection law in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on September 7.

Addressing a 'patrakar samagam' (journalists' gathering) in Bhopal, the CM also said a new 'Patrakar Bhawan' will be built in place of the old demolished building.

“It will be called the ‘State media centre’ and will have a modern convention centre, library and canteen etc,” the CM added. "A committee of senior journalists will be constituted to give recommendations to frame the State's Journalist Protection Act," he said.

Mr. Chouhan also said the honorarium being paid to senior journalists above 60 years of age will be enhanced from the current ₹10,000 per month to ₹20,000, while in the event of a journalist's death, the spouse will get ₹8 lakh as assistance.

"Accredited journalists can avail loan of ₹30 lakh instead of 25 lakh at present for construction of their house. The State government will pay the additional 27% cost of premium for the journalist health insurance scheme this year while it will pay full premium for journalists and their spouses aged 65 and above," he told the gathering.

“The assistance given to journalists for the treatment of normal diseases has been raised from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 and for serious ailments from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh,” he said.

“For educational loans of children of accredited journalists, the State government will pay a subsidy of 5% on interest for five years, while training will be imparted to journalists in the field of digital technology in association with the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication,” the CM announced.

He also said land will be provided at the district level to journalists' societies for the construction of houses. Assembly polls will be held in the State at the end of the year.