HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh CM says committee to be set up to frame journalists' protection law; announces other sops for scribes

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the honorarium being paid to senior journalists above 60 years of age will be enhanced from the current ₹10,000 per month to ₹20,000, while in the event of a journalist's death, the spouse will get ₹8 lakh as assistance.

September 07, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A committee will be set up as part of efforts to frame a journalists' protection law in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on September 7.

Addressing a 'patrakar samagam' (journalists' gathering) in Bhopal, the CM also said a new 'Patrakar Bhawan' will be built in place of the old demolished building.

“It will be called the ‘State media centre’ and will have a modern convention centre, library and canteen etc,” the CM added. "A committee of senior journalists will be constituted to give recommendations to frame the State's Journalist Protection Act," he said.

Mr. Chouhan also said the honorarium being paid to senior journalists above 60 years of age will be enhanced from the current ₹10,000 per month to ₹20,000, while in the event of a journalist's death, the spouse will get ₹8 lakh as assistance.

"Accredited journalists can avail loan of ₹30 lakh instead of 25 lakh at present for construction of their house. The State government will pay the additional 27% cost of premium for the journalist health insurance scheme this year while it will pay full premium for journalists and their spouses aged 65 and above," he told the gathering.

“The assistance given to journalists for the treatment of normal diseases has been raised from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 and for serious ailments from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh,” he said.

“For educational loans of children of accredited journalists, the State government will pay a subsidy of 5% on interest for five years, while training will be imparted to journalists in the field of digital technology in association with the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication,” the CM announced.

He also said land will be provided at the district level to journalists' societies for the construction of houses. Assembly polls will be held in the State at the end of the year.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.