Other States

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath lays foundation for Bhopal metro rail

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on his way for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bhopal Metro Rail Project, near Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Bhopal on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on his way for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bhopal Metro Rail Project, near Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Bhopal on Thursday, September 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

more-in

The project, to be set up at a cost of ₹6,941.4 crore, will have a 26.08-km-long elevated section and a 1.79 km underground section.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on September 26 laid the foundation stone of the Bhopal metro rail project to be set up at a cost of ₹6,941.4 crore.

Mr. Nath performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) for the project near Gayatri Mandir on Hoshangabad Road here.

State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and other state ministers were present on the occasion.

“Two metro rail corridors will be built in the city, one 14.94-km-long, connecting Karond Circle to AIIMS, and the other 12.88-km-long, from Bhadbhada Chouraha to Ratnagiri Square,” Mr. Jaiwardhan Singh said.

The project, to be set up at a cost of ₹6,941.4 crore, will have a 26.08-km-long elevated section and a 1.79 km underground section, he said.

Around 28 metro stations, including two underground, will be built under the project. “The deadline for the first phase of the project is December 2022,” the Minister added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
public transport
railway
Bhopal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2019 3:33:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/madhya-pradesh-cm-kamal-nath-lays-foundation-for-bhopal-metro-rail/article29518560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY