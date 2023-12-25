Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion | 28 MLAs take oath

December 25, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Twenty-eight MLAs on December 25 took oath as Ministers in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expanded his Cabinet.

Of the 28 Ministers, 18 MLAs including senior BJP leaders Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rakesh Singh took oath as Cabinet Ministers; six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge); and four as Ministers of State.

The oath to the new Ministers was administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal . The Cabinet expansion comes 12 days after Mr. Yadav was sworn in as Chief Minister along with his two deputies — Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla on December 13.

The BJP’s central leadership, including national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held multiple rounds of discussions with Mr. Yadav and other senior State leaders in New Delhi before the names of 28 leaders were finalised.