Madhya Pradesh bypolls | Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Sachin Pilot in Gwalior

Bhopal:

27 October 2020 19:28 IST

Mr. Pilot arrived in Madhya Pradesh for a two-day visit to campaign for Congress candidates in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhind and Morena districts of the State.

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he met his former colleague and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Gwalior and that he is welcome to the State to campaign for the November 3 by-elections.

“I met him in Gwalior and welcomed him,” Mr. Scindia, who quit the Congress in March and joined the BJP, told PTI. “Madhya Pradesh has the tradition of welcoming everyone on its soil, therefore he [Pilot] is also welcome here,” said Mr. Scindia, the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family.

Asked whether his [Pilot’s] presence will make any difference in the bypolls, Mr. Scindia said in a democracy everyone has the right to campaign. By-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the State are scheduled on November 3. Twenty-five of these seats fell vacant after sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led State government.

Most of these rebel Congress MLAs were considered close to Mr. Scindia. Besides, three seats fell vacant due to the death of their sitting MLAs.

To a question on his meeting with Mr. Pilot before the political crisis in Rajasthan a few months back, Mr. Scindia said he does not want to comment on the internal affairs of the Congress.

In July, Mr. Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Mr. Pilot’s sacking as Deputy Chief Minister and State party chief.

Following his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, the political crisis was resolved after nearly a month.