Madhya Pradesh bypolls: 50% of Congress, 43% of BJP candidates have criminal cases, says ADR

NEW DELHI

26 October 2020 18:49 IST

Directions of Supreme Court have had no effect on political parties, it says

An analysis of the affidavits of all 355 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections to 28 seats by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) found that 18% of the nominees had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR report released on Sunday said 50% of the Congress and 43% of the BJP candidates had declared criminal cases.

“The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 18% candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Madhya Pradesh have given tickets to 25% to 50% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves,” the ADR said, referring to the apex court’s February 13 directions to parties to provide reasons for selecting a candidate with criminal antecedents.

The report said 23% of the 355 candidates had declared assets worth ₹1 crore and 82% of the BJP candidates analysed and 79% of the Congress candidates were crorepatis. It said 14% of candidates had not declared their PAN details.

The majority (55%) of candidates had declared educational qualifications between Class 5 and Class 12 and 37% had graduation or above degrees.

Only 6% of the candidates are women, it said.