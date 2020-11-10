Madhya Pradesh bypoll results | BJP expands footprint in M.P.

Bhopal

10 November 2020 20:54 IST

Democracy has faced defeat, EVMs tampered: Digvijaya Singh

The BJP expanded its footprint across Madhya Pradesh and found the means to retain the government by winning nine seats and maintaining its lead in 10 others as results for byelections were declared on Tuesday.

In the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election, of the 28 contested seats, the Congress won 27 and the BJP one. But the Congress this time won just one seat, while leading in eight.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the State’s people and he had a relation of affinity. “I had complete faith the BJP will secure a massive victory. Wherever we trail, we are behind only by marginal votes”.

In Gwalior-Chambal region

While riding on the popularity of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress in March, the BJP has made significant inroads in the Gwalior-Chambal region, his traditional stronghold. Resignations by 25 Congress MLAs since March and deaths of three sitting MLAs precipitated the byelections.

In the Gwalior-Chambal’s 16 seats, which Mr. Scindia’s supporters contested as BJP candidates, the party won and was leading in three seats each in Gwalior and in Chambal. But the share of his supporters, who won all the seats in the region in 2018 as Congress candidates, has shrunk by seven seats.

While congratulating the winners, Mr. Scindia wrote on Twitter, “I have complete faith that you all winners will always be ready for public service and the complete development of their Vidhan Sabha constituencies.”

State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he would respect the mandate and thank the voters.

Digvijaya’s charge

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said ‘notetantra’ (rule of money) had won over democracy. “I ask only one thing: why doesn’t any developed country use the electronic voting machine (EVM)? It has a chip which is not tamper-proof.”

“In Mandhata, Nepanagar and Hatpipliya this time, we shouldn’t have lost at any cost, but we did by thousands of votes. Tomorrow [Wednesday], we have called for a legislative party meeting which will include the candidates. We will hold a review.”

Hitting back at Mr. Singh, the Chief Minister said, “There was no issue with the EVMs when they won 114 seats earlier? He never accepts the truth, but makes only excuses for the defeat of his party.”