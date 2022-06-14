Madhya Pradesh | BSP MLA, SP legislator & 1 independent join BJP
Chief Minister and the State BJP president welcomed them into the party
Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and an independent legislator, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, State BJP president V.D. Sharma said.
BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mr. Sharma told reporters.
Mr. Chouhan and Mr. Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.
