Madhya Pradesh Assembly election | Former BJP MP disappointed after party fails to give ticket to son

October 11, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Sagar (Madhya Pradesh)

After the announcement of the date for the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, a rebellion is brewing in the party with some leaders unhappy with ticket distribution. A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Lakshmi Narayan Yadav has expressed his displeasure after the party failed to give a ticket to his son Sudhir Yadav for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The former BJP MP said, "I have been rebellious from the beginning because I never tolerated injustice. Now, injustice was done to Sudhir Yadav (his son, referring to not getting a ticket), if he [Sudhir] rebels against it then he should do so, there is no problem." When asked what he would have done in such a situation, the former MP said that if he was in such a situation, he would contest elections. He also said that if if his son Sudhir would contest the election then he would campaign for him. When asked whether he had spoken to the party high command for the ticket, he said, "The BJP high command is in a strange situation at this time. They are blind, deaf and complete dictators."

Meanwhile, the former MP said that he would not campaign at all if his son Sudhir decides on not contesting the elections. On the other hand, BJP leader Sudhir Yadav said, "I will take my decision to contest the election after consultation with workers and supporters."

When asked about speculations of joining the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said that both the Congress and the AAP were in touch with him. He further said that he had worked for Banda constituency and he would contest election from that seat only.

Notably, the BJP declared its candidate from the Banda Constituency in its first list of candidates released for the polls on August 17 itself. According to political analysts, there are more than two lakh 'Yadav community' voters in Sagar district who play a vital role in the Assembly elections.

Analysts say voters belonging to that community seem to be very angry as no Yadav candidates have been given tickets by the BJP from any Assembly seats in Sagar district. As Sudhir Yadav did not get the ticket to contest election from BJP, the Yadav community may dent the BJP in Banda, Khurai, Surkhi and Narayawali Assembly seats in the district since former MP Lakshmi Narayan Yadav has a good hold in the Yadav community in the district.

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for the State Assembly poll. The election would be conducted here in one phase in the State on November 17 and the counting would be done on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll date in the State.