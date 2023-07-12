Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die over Sidhi urination incident, issue of atrocities on tribals

July 12, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on July 12 was adjourned sine die (without a future date), three days ahead of the schedule, following uproar by the Opposition over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals and other issues.

Demanding discussions over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals, corruption in Mahakal Lok construction and the Satpura Bhawan fire incident, the Congress members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP Government.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking national outrage. The Congress has alleged that the accused, Pravesh Shukla, is a BJP member.

Some Congress members even squatted in the well of the House demanding that discussions be held on the issues raised by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Sidhi urination incident | Victim seeks release of accused, says latter has realised his mistake

Amid the din, Speaker Girish Gautam took up the listed business of the House, including the supplementary budget which was passed by voice vote without any discussion.

Later, MP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra moved a proposal to adjourn the house sine die.

The Speaker then adjourned the Assembly sine die.

This was the last session of the Assembly as State elections are due in MP later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.