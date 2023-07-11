HamberMenu
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day after din over Sidhi urination incident, issue of atrocities on tribals

As the monsoon session of the Assembly began on July 11, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh demanded the Chair allow a discussion on these issues.

July 11, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on July 11 after noisy scenes in the House following Opposition Congress's demand for a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in MP's Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking a national outrage. As the monsoon session of the Assembly began on July 11, Leader of Opposition Dr. Govind Singh demanded the Chair allow a discussion on these issues.

When Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath started speaking on the issues, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra objected to it on the ground that no decision was taken on a notice (over these issues) in the Business Advisory Committee.

ALSO READ
MP CM washing urination victim’s feet is theatrics aimed at electoral gains: Mayawati

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma objected to Mr. Mishra's statement. Later, Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans following which Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House for five minutes.

When the House reassembled, Congress members continued with their protest following which the Speaker transacted the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

