Madhu Koda case: Former Jharkhand Minister Ekka convicted on money-laundering charges

Former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka has been convicted by a Jharkhand court on money-laundering charges in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against former Chief Minister Madhu Koda and others, officials said on Saturday.

They said the quantum of sentence for Ekka will be pronounced by the Ranchi court on March 31. Ekka, a former Minister in the Cabinet of former CM Koda, has been convicted under the PMLA.

The case pertains to the money-laundering probe involving Madhu Koda and others and was unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2009 in which a number of arrests were made and assets worth hundreds of crores were attached. This is the 11th conviction under the law enacted in 2002 and implemented from 2005.

Ekka has served as the Rural Development Minister in Madhu Koda Cabinet from 2006-08.

In 2014, the ED had attached assets worth ₹100 crore (market value) linked to him. CBI earlier accused Ekka, his wife and others of possessing disproportionate wealth of ₹17 crore, allegedly acquired during his Ministerial term in Madhu Koda dispensation.

Ekka has represented Kolebira in Simdega district of Jharkhand as an MLA. The Seat falls under the Khunti Parliamentary constituency. He then represented Jharkhand Party (JKP).

Madhu Koda, Ekka and others were being investigated by the ED under PMLA charges for alleged possession of disproportionate assets and money-laundering.

This is the second PMLA conviction in Madhu Koda case as in 2017, former Jharkhand Minister Hari Narayan Rai was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5 lakh by a special court in Ranchi.

The ED had taken over this case after taking cognisance of a number of Jharkhand Vigilance Bureau FIRs and filed multiple charge sheets under PMLA.