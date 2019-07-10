Made CM on popular demand, says Gehlot

In a surprise remark, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he was appointed to the CM’s post for the third term “on popular demand”, as villagers across the State had expressed their opinion in his favour during the 2018 Assembly elections.

He said the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had selected him in view of the strong public sentiments.

“Mera Mukhya Mantri banna banta tha... Log chahte the ki Ashok Gehlot hi CM baney (I deserved to become the Chief Minister. People wanted that Ashok Gehlot should become CM),” Mr. Gehlot said at a press conference on the Assembly premises here after presenting the 2019-20 State budget.

Mr. Gehlot, whose appointment to the CM’s post was finalised after several days of lobbying by rival factions in the State Congress in December last year, said it was “very clear by name who should become the CM and who should not”. He said he was given the opportunity by respecting the public sentiments in his favour.

Mr. Gehlot did not make any reference to Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot, who was perceived to be in the race for the CM's post and was made the Deputy CM after many days of intense deliberations in Delhi following the victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls.

‘Highest priority’

While affirming that he remembered the people’s affection for him, Mr. Gehlot said his government would accord the highest priority to sensitivity, transparency and accountability in administration.

“The State budget is based on our resolve to provide good governance. We are going to get our rightful share in Central funds,” he said.