BJP MLA in Rajasthan booked for provocative speech

Madan Dilawar, the MLA from Ramganjmandi constituency in Kota is booked for allegedly spreading confusion on the coronavirus pandemic.

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech against a community and spreading confusion on the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against Madan Dilawar, the MLA from Ramganjmandi constituency in Kota district on Friday under relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said.

The case against the MLA has been forwarded to the CID-CB for further investigation.

A resident of Teachers Colony in the city lodged a complaint against the MLA for his provocative message made in a video speech.

Mr. Dilawar also allegedly issued a press note on April 15 along with the video message and accused the Congress government in the State of favouring a particular community during the coronavirus outbreak for vote bank politics.

The MLA is also accused of inviting people to his residence, disregarding social distancing norms, for enlisting names for supply of ration material.

