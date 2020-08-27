Lumpy skin disease strikes cattle in Assam

It is the second ‘exotic’ animal disease reported in State during the COVID-19 crisis after African swine fever

GUWAHATI: A second ‘exotic’ animal disease has struck Assam during the COVID-19 crisis after African swine fever (ASF) that killed more than 17,000 domestic pigs.

Officials of the State’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said the viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) was confirmed in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts comprising southern Assam’s Barak Valley. The disease has also been reported in Kamrup and Barpeta, two Brahmaputra Valley districts.

The disease was detected in June-end but the veterinarians took time to confirm it as LSD. Clinical samples of some affected cattle have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Madhaya Pradesh capital Bhopal for further analysis.

“LSD is as exotic as ASF for Assam with no previous records of livestock being afflicted with these diseases. But while ASF is fatal, the morbidity in the case of LSD is very low,” said Prodeep Kumar Gogoi, deputy director of the Animal Health Centre at the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostics Laboratory under the Veterinary Department.

The disease is characterised by mild fever for two-three days followed by the development of stiff, round nodules on the skin all over the body of cattle and buffaloes, Dr Gogoi said.

“Symptoms may include lesions in the mouth, pharynx and respiratory tract, emaciation, enlarged lymph nodes, reduction in milk production in lactating cattle for several weeks, abortion, infertility and sometimes, death,” he added.

Veterinarians said infected animals often recover within three weeks of treatment with anti-allergy and antibiotic medicines. The morbidity rate in LSD is 10-20%, while the mortality rate is up to 5%, they said.

“An advisory has been issued to all the district veterinary officers for creating awareness among the cattle farmers and advise them as and when necessary,” Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said.

Veterinary officials said LSD, like ASF, originated in Africa and spread across Europe and parts of Asia. In India, it was first reported from Odisha almost four months ago.

“LSD is not transmitted to humans. It can spread from an affected bovine to another through direct contact or via insects such as ticks, flies and mosquitoes,” Dr Gogoi said.