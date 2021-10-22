Luizinho Faleiro appointed Trinamool Congress vice-president

Kolkata

22 October 2021 21:12 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister to visit Goa soon

Days before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa and hold meetings there ahead of Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress on Friday appointed Luizinho Faleiro as it’s vice-president.

“Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Mr. @luizinhofaleiro as the National Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress,” a notification signed by Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson is likely to visit Goa on October 28. Several leaders of Trinamool Congress along with a team from election strategist Prashant Kishor’s firm have been doing ground work in the state.

The Trinamool Congress has plans to contest all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, when the coastal state goes to polls in 2022.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson’s visit to Goa as well as assigning a key party post to Mr. Faleiro is significant as Ms. Banerjee has not visited any State except the national capital in the past few years.

After joining the Trinamool Congress last month, Luizinho Faleiro has brought in several leaders from Congress to the party. The Trinamool Congress poll slogan for the Goa Assembly polls is “Goenchi Navi Sakal”, which translates to a new dawn for Goa.

Goa and Tripura are the two States that are being eyed by the Trinamool Congress to extend footprints beyond West Bengal. As the election in Tripura is scheduled for 2023, the Trinamool Congress is stepping up its efforts for Goa.

Before leaving for Goa, Ms. Banerjee will visit districts of north Bengal on October 24. This will be her first visit to north Bengal after regaining power in the State in May 2021. Certain areas of north Bengal, particularly Darjeeling district, has been affected by heavy rainfall leading to landslides. The BJP, which has emerged as the main Opposition party after the Assembly polls, has a significant presence in north Bengal and Ms. Banerjee’s visit has more than administrative significance.