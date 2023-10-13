Ludhiana gas leak deaths could have been averted had there been ventilation system along sewer: NGT panel

October 13, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - New Delhi

The death of 11 persons in Ludhiana in April due to inhaling of poisonous gas could have been averted if the authorities had installed proper ventilation system along the sewer system, a committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said in its report.

The report said the people died most probably due to build up of hydrogen sulphide gas inside the sewers, which escaped into the houses through washrooms or toilets.

“Would there have been proper traditional vertical ventilation system existed along the sewer systems, the incident could have been averted even if any blockage or unexpected surge/generation of sewer gases had occurred,” the October 11 report, submitted to the NGT, read.

“These vertical ventilation systems are to be installed by authorities [mostly municipalities] while constructing the sewer systems. A proper sewer design will have ventilation mechanisms at appropriate distance,” a water and sanitation expert with 10 years of experience, who does not wish to be named, told The Hindu.

The report said there were no ventilation shafts in place along the sewer line for dissipation of sewer gases.

“As such, there are ideal conditions for accumulation of sewer gases at this point due to no provisions for escape of these gases. So the sewer gas generated, may be due to unknown blockage of sewer pipe line passing along the road got accumulated particularly at this stretch,” the report read.

No building plans

The committee cited multiple other reasons which could have led to the incident, including none of the buildings having approved building plans. “Neither proper ventilation nor proper p-traps/water seal closets were provided by these affected households,” the report said.

“As the last reported major sewer cleaning was carried out in 2019, the conditions are completely and highly favourable for prolonged sludge deposition at this point,” it added as another possible reason.

The committee said that the incident occurred in a very short stretch area in about three houses and no one at the upstream, downstream or any other point (of the sewer) was affected.

“It is evident from the facts furnished by various departments that the particular stretch of the sewer in the front of tragedy sites was behaving quite unnaturally as compared to upstream and downstream points as well as the rest of the sewer lines. Such behaviour could be attributed to a variety of factors,” the report said.

The factors cited by the committee included, structural incongruences and irregularities of the sewer or damaged sewer infrastructure being a 20-year-old sewer design, sludge deposition or sedimentation at the bottom due to ineffective sewer clean up and heavy sewer loads, and temporary blockage might be due to some solid material brought along with heavy rainfall on the preceding day.

The report also said that the actual facts of this incident are however very difficult to establish at this stage since the exact conditions which would have prevailed at the time of incident could not be recreated.

“The impact of the incident would have been much less in case proper water seal traps and vertical or above ground ventilation arrangements were provided by affected households inside their premises,” the report added.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the committee has recommended adequate traditional vertical ventilation shafts and said proper escape provisions are crucial in areas where hydrogen sulphide may accumulate, such as confined spaces, sewer systems, or wastewater treatment plants.

Regular maintenance and cleaning of sewer lines and authorities dealing strictly with haphazard and unplanned growth of residential, commercial, industrial establishments are among the other recommendations.

“Probably and surprisingly, this is the first of its kind incident where the humans were affected due to inhalation of sewer (HS) gas coming out of the unexpected domestic openings instead of individuals who enter the sewer chamber for cleaning i.e. manual scavenging or to clear the blockage inside the sewer chamber,” the report added.

