Lucknow police launch drive to check black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

LUCKNOW

24 April 2021 04:30 IST

The police in Lucknow have launched a campaign against the alleged black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The police arrested 10 persons in three different cases on charges of selling Remdesivir injections at a price higher than the prescribed one.

The arrests come at a time when families of patients are desperately seeking help, including through social media, to secure life-saving drugs and oxygen.

In Thakurganj, police said they arrested four persons, including two doctors, on charges of allegedly selling Remdesivir at a higher price. Police said they recovered 34 injections from them.

In Naka Hindola area, a nursing contractual staff at the government-run King George’s Medical University and a nursing staff at a private hospital were among four held with 116 Remdesivir injections.

“They used codes like ‘roti’ and ‘lunch box’ with each other to sell Remdesivir,” said the Lucknow Police.

In Aminabad, 11 Remdesivir injections were recovered from two arrested persons.