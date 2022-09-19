Siddique Kappan failed to get relief in PMLA case, next hearing on September 23

Even the ED’s response does not point to any transaction between the journalist and PFI/CFI members, notes counsel

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
September 21, 2022 16:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddique Kappan has been lodged in U.P. jails since his arrest in October 2020, while he had been on his way to Hathras to report on the death and alleged rape of a young Dalit woman. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan failed to get relief in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the sessions court in Lucknow on Monday scheduled the next hearing in the case for September 23.

The Supreme Court last week granted Mr. Kappan bail in other cases but the journalist continues to remain in a Lucknow prison for the PMLA case.

Also Read | Relief, at last: On bail to journalist Siddique Kappan 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“No arguments were held in the court on merits of case. The ED has filed their reply today. In the reply, the ED is trying to connect Mr. Kappan with PFI/CFI members. It is clear even in the reply that no transaction or money has come to Kappan’s account in the context of Hathras journey. Money in his bank account was deposited by himself in Cash Deposit Machine of Jangpura Delhi, where he was living,” Mohamad Dhanish K.S., the lawyer representing Mr. Kappan told The Hindu.

Mr. Kappan, who is originally from Kerala, worked as a reporter for Malayalam news website Azhimukham and also held the post of secretary in the Delhi Unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He has been lodged in U.P. jails since his arrest in October 2020, while he had been on his way to Hathras to report on the death and alleged rape of a young Dalit woman.

Mr. Kappan was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act, apart from the PMLA by the law enforcement agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
judiciary (system of justice)
money laundering

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app