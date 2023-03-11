ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff from Bengaluru

March 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 a.m. on Saturday and was supposed to land by 9 a.m. in Lucknow.

An Air Asia aircraft | File photo | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here 10 minutes after its takeoff due to a technical issue on Saturday, Air Asia authorities said.

However, it was grounded minutes after the takeoff.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

"Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations," the spokesperson added.

