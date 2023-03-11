HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff from Bengaluru

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 a.m. on Saturday and was supposed to land by 9 a.m. in Lucknow.

March 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
An Air Asia aircraft | File photo

An Air Asia aircraft | File photo | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here 10 minutes after its takeoff due to a technical issue on Saturday, Air Asia authorities said.

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 a.m. on Saturday and was supposed to land by 9 a.m. in Lucknow.

However, it was grounded minutes after the takeoff.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

"Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Lucknow / aviation safety / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.