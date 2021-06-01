Lt. Gen. Pradeep Chandran Nair takes over as DG of Assam Rifles

File Image

Mumbai:

01 June 2021

He took over as Assam Rifles DG in a ceremony at the DGAR headquarters at Shillong in Meghalaya.

Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair on Tuesday took over as the Director General of Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force, an official said.

Assam Rifles provides security to the northeastern region and has a diversified role ranging from security to providing welfare, and developmental assistance to the people.

Lt. Gen. Nair who was earlier the Director General Recruiting of the Indian Army, is the 21st DG of the Assam Rifles, popularly known as Sentinels of the Northeast.

Lt. Gen. Nair has a rich experience with Assam Rifles and the Northeast, having been an Inspector General and also Company Commander in Assam Rifles (AR) and commanding AR battalions as a Brigade Commander.

Lt. Gen. Nair was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment in 1985 and is an alumnus of Sainik School Satara, National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and Indian Institute of Public Administration.

In a career spanning three and a half decades, he has commanded his battalion (18 Sikh) in the Siachen Glacier and has served extensively in the Northeast, where he served as a junior officer in Manipur and Sikkim, as a Battalion Commander in Assam, a Brigade Commander in Manipur as also as the Inspector General of Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

He has been an instructor in Infantry School, Mhow, Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan and a Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College, besides serving in the Army Headquarters as a Colonel.

Lt. Gen. Nair has also served as Brigadier General Staff in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area and was also with the Defence Intelligence Agency.

In his last assignment at the Army Headquarters, he was the Director General Recruiting, responsible for recruiting officers and jawans in the Indian Army.

He was decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal during his command as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, Yudh Seva Medal during his command of a Brigade in Manipur and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on three occasions.

An official of Sainik School Satara said Lt. Gen. Nair is among the 10 Lieutenant General rank alumni of the 60- year-old institution.