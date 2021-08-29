Other States

LS Speaker Om Birla calls on J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a visit to Ladakh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 29 called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Mr. Birla is currently on a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of a 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions'.

"Today, met Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji @ombirlakota at Raj Bhavan. I, on behalf of people of Jammu & Kashmir, welcome Hon'ble Speaker, who is on his visit to the UT as part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to Strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions," the LG said on Twitter.

The Lok Sabha speaker arrived here after concluding his visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.


