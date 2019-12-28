LPG bottling plant inaugurated

A new LPG bottling plant of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was inaugurated by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal in Bolangir district on Friday.

Prof. Lal inaugurated the plant as Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was scheduled to inaugurate the facility, could not reach Bolangir due to inclement weather.

The Vice-President expressed regret for not being able to attend the programme. He was also scheduled to attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rajendra College at Bolangir.

In a voice message, Mr. Naidu wished success for the project which was completed three months ahead of schedule. “It will help women and provide employment to the local youths,” he said.

Set up at Barkhani village, the plant is spread over 23 acres and has the capacity to produce 42 lakh cylinders per year. It has been set up at a cost of ₹103 crore.

In his address, the Governor said that the plant will fulfil the needs of the people in 14 districts in the western region of Odisha. The plant is part of the Central government’s ‘Look East’ policy, he added.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said providing clean cooking fuel to the people was the main objective of the Centre.

Mr. Pradhan said there were only 13.20 crore LPG consumers in the country till 2014 and now it has crossed 27 crore.

State Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Lok Sabha MP from Bolangir Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and local MLA Narasingha Mishra were present.