Low turnout in constituencies with star candidates

Barring one, many constituencies in Maharashtra which boasted of candidates with star appeal failed to attract voters for the Assembly elections. Worli, from where Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray made his electoral debut, registered an almost 5% dip in voting percentage from 55.75% in 2014 to 50.20% on Monday.

Nagpur South West, the constituency of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, registered a drop of around 6% from 56.23% in 2014 to 50.37% this time.

State unit president of the BJP, Chandrakant Patil, who has shifted from Kolhapur to Kothrud in Pune, may find the going tough with the constituency seeing a major drop of around 9% voters. In 2014, 56.53% electorate exercised their franchise, which has come down to 47.20% this time. Mr. Patil had initially faced opposition from the Brahmin community after the BJP refused the ticket to sitting party MLA Medha Kulkarni.

In Parli in Beed where the Munde cousins — Pankaja and Dhananjay — are fighting it out, the voter turnout has gone down to 70.12% from 71.12% in 2014.

The battle has become personal and emotional after Mr. Munde allegedly made objectionable comment against Ms. Munde and her supporters filed a police complaint. Mr. Munde too has filed an FIR against the BJP’s social media cell for distorting his speech clip.

The only star seat which registered an increase in turnout was Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit is making his electoral debut against State minister Ram Shinde (BJP). In 2014, the constituency recorded 66.11% voting which has gone up to 71.49% this time.