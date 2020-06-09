Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Kolkata

09 June 2020 01:03 IST

It may cause thunderstorms in Kolkata, adjoining areas

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours causing light thunderstorms in Kolkata and adjoining areas of south Bengal, officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city said on Monday.

“Due to this formation of a low-pressure area, conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of northeastern States like Sikkim, Odisha and West Bengal during 11-12 June 2020,” the weather office predicted. Kolkata and adjoining areas have been receiving rainl in the past 24 hours. Overnight rainfall recorded at Alipore in the city from Sunday evening was around 69 mm.

Certain parts of the city were waterlogged because of the rain.

