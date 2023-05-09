ADVERTISEMENT

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on May 10: IMD

May 09, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Fishermen and operators of small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday

PTI

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensity into a cyclonic storm on May 10, 2023, according to IMD. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 10, the Met department said.

The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Fishermen and operators of small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday.

The weather office also asked those who are over the east-central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea to return during the day.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay and Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening and subsequently into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated places is likely over Andaman and Nicobar islands from Tuesday to Thursday, the Met department said.

It also advised authorities concerned to regulate tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the May 9-12 period.

