Low-key Durga Puja in Assam despite flattening COVID-19 curve

GUWAHATI

13 October 2020 16:02 IST

Government issues a set of guidelines for puja committees for minimising virus infection

The Assam government has issued a set of guidelines for a subdued Durga Puja celebration with a view to minimising infection by the novel coronavirus.

According to the guidelines, puja pavilions will have to be open with entry and exit gates and all members of the puja committees as well as priests and visitors will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before and after the puja.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said a maximum of 50 people would be allowed at a pavilion at a time and wearing a mask is mandatory for everyone from committee members to devotees. No pavilion would be allowed to be open beyond 10 p.m.

“The pandemic has started flattening in Assam. The positivity rate, which was once near the 9% mark, is now just above 3%. We will achieve more success if we remain alert for the next few days,” Dr. Sarma told journalists.

The positivity rate had been dipping consistently since October 6. More than 10% of the State’s population of 3.3 crore have been tested and 1,521 of some 1.08 lakh people tested on Monday were found to be positive.

“Altogether 826 people died of the disease so far in Assam. Around 1,000 others died due to various other diseases. Even if we attribute all these deaths to the pandemic, our mortality rate will be less than 1%. The recovery rate is 85%,” he noted.

Dr Sarma, however, advised people not to let their guard down.

“There are worries about a possible wave during winter. So, we have to be careful. Flattening or no flattening, we have to continue conducting the tests,” he said.

Among the other restrictions during Durga Puja from October 22-26 are ban on pillion riding for men and cultural programmes.