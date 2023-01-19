Low attendance, lack of toilets for girl students in Bihar government schools, says ASER report

January 19, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Patna

At a time when the Bihar government has prepared to construct “Educational Buildings” in 22 districts in a phased manner for all in-house educational-related activities, the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER-2022) has flagged low attendance of students in government schools of the State along with low educational level, a lack of toilets for girl students and high prevalence of private tuition among students.

The report, led by Pratham Foundation, released on January 18 said, “Student’s attendance in Bihar is below 60% in both primary and upper primary schools as compared to the national average of around 72%”

The report further said, “Bihar has shown a big decline in out-of-school numbers for older children. The number of 15-16 year-old girls not enrolled in schools has fallen to 6.7% in 2022 from 28.2% in 2006.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has often been flagging his government’s bicycle and other yojnas (programmes) for changing the face of education in government schools of the State during his regime.

“The latest ASER-2022 report has put a big question mark of what the Chief Minister has been trumpeting,” said Ranvijay Singh, a retired school teacher in Ara.

Of late, Mr. Kumar-led government has approved the construction of “educational buildings” in a phased manner in 22 districts of the State worth of over ₹83 crore so that all educational related activities would happen under a roof in the districts.

“The government has this ambitious plan to construct such educational building in all 38 districts of the state for all education related activities under one roof,” said a senior official of the State education department, preferring anonymity.

When asked about the latest ASER 2022 report findings, he, however, declined to comment. “It is all in the report and before everyone to see,” he quipped.

“The teacher’s attendance in primary and upper primary schools is still below the national average,” said the ASER 2022 report.

However, Bihar falls among the few States that has shown slight learning gains despite schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

In Bihar, private tuition by students of both government and private schools too, is found to be among the highest in the country, the report said.

“Against the national average of 30.5% students taking paid private tuition, it is 70.7% in Bihar. However, during pandemic year of 2020 and 2021 it was 64.3%and 73.5% respectively,” the report added.

Flagging the low educational level of students in the State, in the report, it has also been found that 57% students of Class 5 could not read lessons of Class 2.

“The number of such students of Class 3 are over 80%” the report said.

“30.2% primary and 35% upper primary schools students do not have course books,” noted the report while adding that “school students, though, get money for books”.

The low attendance of girl school students in Bihar government primary and upper primary schools is because “36.7% of such schools do not have toilet for girl students,” the report said.

In last four years, there has not been any change in this situation of schools getting toilets for girl students.

“In 2018, only 63% schools had toilets for girl students and even after four years in 2022, the figure remains almost the same,” the report said.

“Whatever the government is doing or announcing for the welfare of government school students in the state, on the ground level, the situation of government schools is pathetic. Over 5,000 government schools in the State do not have their own buildings,” said retired school principal and educationist Ramashray Sharma.

The government, he added, seems to be interested only in construction of infrastructure and not in quality of education. “And why is this, could be anybody’s guess,” he said, refusing to delve into it any further.

The Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh, however, said, “The residential training for newly appointed 42,000-odd teachers is going on from January 9 with a focus on assessment and earning outcomes of the students. We’ve also introduced ‘Bagless Saturday’ in schools for extracurricular activities and involve parents with schools through once-a-month parent-teacher meetings since October 2022.”

“As far as high incidence of tuition is concerned, it is directly related with quality of education in schools. With our focus on quality, things will improve,” he added.

