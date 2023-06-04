HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Love Jihad’ cases uncovered during missing person investigations: Fadnavis 

Mr. Fadnavis said that the detection rate for missing person complaints in the western State ranged from 90% to 95%

June 04, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that a significant number of ‘love jihad’ (euphemism for interfaith relationships) cases had been uncovered during the investigation of missing person complaints in the State. 

Mr. Fadnavis, who is also the State Home Minister, said that the detection rate for missing person complaints in the western State ranged from 90% to 95%.

“There are instances where we found that false promises were made or false identity was used, with even married persons trying to mislead women.  Cases of ‘love jihad’ have also come forward in large numbers,” he said. 

The BJP’s senior leader said that the State government is exploring an option to enact a law against ‘love jihad’ 

“We are studying the laws introduced by various states on this aspect, before taking any decision. We are also serious about ending the menace of child trafficking,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

In December last, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government was mulling to introduce a law on ‘Love Jihad’ and were examining the aspects.  The statement came hours after Mr. Fadnavis, at his official residence “Sagar”, had a meeting with the father of Shraddha Walkar. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May in New Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who was arrested.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.