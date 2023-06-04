‘Love Jihad’ cases uncovered during missing person investigations: Fadnavis 

June 04, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that a significant number of ‘love jihad’ (euphemism for interfaith relationships) cases had been uncovered during the investigation of missing person complaints in the State.

Mr. Fadnavis, who is also the State Home Minister, said that the detection rate for missing person complaints in the western State ranged from 90% to 95%.

“There are instances where we found that false promises were made or false identity was used, with even married persons trying to mislead women. Cases of ‘love jihad’ have also come forward in large numbers,” he said.

The BJP’s senior leader said that the State government is exploring an option to enact a law against ‘love jihad’

“We are studying the laws introduced by various states on this aspect, before taking any decision. We are also serious about ending the menace of child trafficking,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

In December last, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government was mulling to introduce a law on ‘Love Jihad’ and were examining the aspects. The statement came hours after Mr. Fadnavis, at his official residence “Sagar”, had a meeting with the father of Shraddha Walkar. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May in New Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who was arrested.