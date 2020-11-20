‘Love jihad’ a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

“Jihad has no place in love.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on the “love jihad” controversy, saying it was a term manufactured by the party to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony.

As some BJP-ruled States have expressed their intention to bring a legislation on the subject, Mr. Gehlot said the marriage was a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to curb it would be “completely unconstitutional”.

The BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have announced the plans to enact the law.

The senior Congress leader said in a series of tweets that such a legislation would not stand in any court of law and jihad had “no place in love”. He said the BJP leaders were creating an environment in the country where the consenting adults would be at the mercy of the State power.

“Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty,” Mr. Gehlot said.

He affirmed that bringing a law on “love jihad” seemed to be a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the State not discriminating against citizens on any ground.