Loudspeaker row: PIL in Bombay HC seeks FIR against Raj Thackeray

The Hindu Bureau May 05, 2022 20:55 IST

Plea seeks direction from court on an FIR under sedition and causing breach of peace and public nuisance

Raj Thackeray.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for holding press conferences and instigating people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. The PIL mentions, Mr. Raj Thackeray held several public meetings where he allegedly gave defamatory speeches against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar which could lead to protests all over the State. Also Read Raj Thackeray vows to continue stir; cadres get police notice The plea has been filed by social activist Hemant Patil and urges the court for a direction to register an FIR under sedition and causing breach of peace and public nuisance. Mr. Patil also wants the court to restrain Mr. Raj Thackeray from organising any press conference. He has stated that Mr. Raj Thackeray’s cry to remove all loudspeakers by May 4 failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played, led to a FIR against him under sections 153 (causing provocation with an intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence) and 117 (abetment of offence committed by more than 10 people) of the Indian Penal Code.



