Loudspeaker row: BJP, MNS skip all-party meet called by Maharashtra Home Minister

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis terms the Uddhav-led MVA government as ‘most intolerant’.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis terms the Uddhav-led MVA government as ‘most intolerant’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday skipped the all-party meet called by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to discuss the loudspeaker issue.

The Minister had earlier said that loudspeakers could be installed only after seeking permission from the police as stipulated by law.

Condemning the assault on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and the arrest of Navneet and Ravi Rana, BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that all illicit actions against BJP leaders and other Opposition members in Mumbai city were being done on the orders of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The Thackeray-led MVA coalition will go down as the most intolerant government in Maharashtra. If the CM himself is absent, what is the point of going to such a meeting?” Mr. Fadnavis further claimed that Navneet Rana, MP from Amravati, was ill-treated in jail by being denied access to a washroom nor given drinking water. “The situation is such that one cannot call Maharashtra progressive anymore,” he said.