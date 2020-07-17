Lose weight or job, Odisha city police told

With police personnel increasingly susceptible to COVID-19, the Commissionerate of Police for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack warned its personnel to slim down or lose their job.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the world. In next few months, there might be some improvement in the pandemic situation, but the world will never be the same after the coronavirus crisis,” said Sudhansu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, in an order warning personnel to become fit again.

“When police personnel join the job, they are usually found to be health conscious and play many outdoor games to stay fit. In subsequent years, they ignore personal health. They are found burdened with diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” observed Mr. Sarangi.

‘Professional requirement’

“If police personnel continue be obese and live with comorbidity factors, they become susceptible to infections. The coronavirus vaccine, if developed, may provide protection for a few months. The threat of coronavirus would not go away fully. In future, new virus will emerge. Moreover, it is a professional requirement for police to stay healthy and active,” the Commissioner pointed out.

According to an order issued by the Police Commissioner, the weight and height of all police personnel will be measured over the next one week. They will be informed about their required body mass index (BMI) in writing. A BMI between 19 and 25 is considered to be the standard. A BMI of 30 is deemed to be obese.

The personnel can assess their health themselves and try to strike a balance between their weight and height. The process is likely to be completed by July 30.

Record of BMI

The Police Hospital will keep a record of the BMIs of all personnel. After three months, height and weight of all personnel will be measured again. If anyone is found to have their BMI exceeding 30, it will be mandatory for him or her to join daily morning exercises or complete six months of a refresher course in fitness.

“Earlier, being obese was not a question of life or death. In the current scenario, it may become fatal if anyone is not conscious about one’s health. It has been directed to strictly enforce the order for the interest of all,” Mr. Sarangi said.

“Necessary disciplinary actions, including freezing of increment, would be taken recourse to against those who are found to be not paying heed to the direction. If the situation so warrants, police personnel may be rendered [with] compulsory retirement,” Mr. Sarangi warned.