Lokayukta: Odisha government issues norms on how to file a complaint

BHUBANESWAR:

13 October 2020 19:18 IST

It prohibits disclosure of identity of both the complainant and the public servant complained against during investigation.

The Odisha government has prohibited disclosure of identity of both the complainant and the public servant complained against during proceeding at the Lokayukta.

The General Administration and Public Grievance department has come up with the Odisha Lokayukta (procedure of filing of complaint) Rules, 2020 which elaborated how to file a complaint.

The complainant has to submit the hard copy to the Lokayukta within 15 days from the date of filing if complaint is filed electronically.

“The protection shall not be applicable in cases where the complainant himself has revealed his identity or any other office or authority while making a complaint to the Lokayukta,” it says.

The government also seeks protection of the integrity of the process of inquiry or investigation

The Lokayukta has the right to dispose the complaints where the contents are illegible, vague or ambiguous, trivial or frivolous and where the complaint does not contain allegation against a public servant.

If Lokayukta is satisfied that there exists a case for an inquiry or investigation against the public servant including any person or institution, notice can be served on such public servant, person or institution.

The Lokayukta will have discretion to discontinue any investigation at any time after the commencement of any inquiry under the Act. The discontinuance of case will be allowed if there are no sufficient grounds for inquiring or as the case may be, for continuing the inquiry.