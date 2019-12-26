Lokayukta gets 23,718 complaints in five years, recommends action in 364

Maharashtra Lokayukta received 23,718 complaints between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019 of which it submitted report to the competent authority recommending action in just 364 cases.

Social activist Jeetendra Ghadge had sought to know through the Right to Information Act details on the number of cases brought in front of the Lokayukta since January 2015. As per the reply received by him, the number of action taken reports sent by respective departments, in response to reports submitted by Lokayukta to competent authority recommending action, stands at 226 only.

“Although the new Lokpal and Lokayukta Act 2013 was passed years ago, the state of affairs with the Maharashtra Lokayukta remains the same. As the information obtained under the Right to Information indicates, people are approaching Lokayukta hoping that their complaints will be addressed. But there has hardly been any action as the present set-up has no power at all,” said Mr. Ghadge.

During this period the Lokayukta has closed 3,266 complaints out of 23,718 without any action.

In case the Lokayukta is not satisfied with the action, Section 12(5) of the Lokayukta Act has the provision to send special reports to the government to express dissatisfaction with the action taken by the government after Lokayukta’s orders.

The total number of such reports stands at 683, of which 572 are from 2015 alone. The figures for such reports in 2016 was 70, for 2017 (six) and in 2018 (27).

“There is no record about what happens to the special report or how many corrupt officers have been suspended so far. The whole process, and the information indicates that the current Lokayukta is toothless and successive governments have failed to implement the new act,” he said, adding that the Lokayukta has no power except to send such reports.