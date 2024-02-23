ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: BJP constitutes core committee for Tripura

February 23, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Agartala

The party sources said the core committee will oversee all party affairs related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Syed Sajjad Ali
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a core committee to oversee the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tripura. The committee, consisting of 16 members, will serve as the apex committee during the elections, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Prominent members of the committee include party State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman.

Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura, and two senior State Cabinet Ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Pranjit Singha Roy, have also been included in the committee. Three state general secretaries Amit Rakshit, Bhagaban Das and Bipin Debbarma, are among the other members.

Special invitee members of the core committee include BJP’s Northeast India Coordinator Dr. Sambit Patra, state Prabhari Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Northeast Joint Coordinator Rituraj Sinha.

