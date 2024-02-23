Lok Sabha polls: BJP constitutes core committee for Tripura

February 23, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Agartala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a core committee to oversee the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tripura. The committee, consisting of 16 members, will serve as the apex committee during the elections, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Prominent members of the committee include party State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman.

Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura, and two senior State Cabinet Ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Pranjit Singha Roy, have also been included in the committee. Three state general secretaries Amit Rakshit, Bhagaban Das and Bipin Debbarma, are among the other members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special invitee members of the core committee include BJP’s Northeast India Coordinator Dr. Sambit Patra, state Prabhari Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Northeast Joint Coordinator Rituraj Sinha.

The party sources said the core committee will oversee all party affairs related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the coming days, some committees will be formed with specific tasks assigned to them, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.