GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls: BJP constitutes core committee for Tripura

The party sources said the core committee will oversee all party affairs related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

February 23, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a core committee to oversee the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tripura. The committee, consisting of 16 members, will serve as the apex committee during the elections, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Prominent members of the committee include party State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman.

Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura, and two senior State Cabinet Ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Pranjit Singha Roy, have also been included in the committee. Three state general secretaries Amit Rakshit, Bhagaban Das and Bipin Debbarma, are among the other members.

Special invitee members of the core committee include BJP’s Northeast India Coordinator Dr. Sambit Patra, state Prabhari Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Northeast Joint Coordinator Rituraj Sinha.

The party sources said the core committee will oversee all party affairs related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the coming days, some committees will be formed with specific tasks assigned to them, they added.

Related Topics

Tripura / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.