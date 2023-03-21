Lok Sabha passes budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

March 21, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha on March 21 passed a ₹1.118 lakh crore budget for financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, amid ruckus by the Opposition over a demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm after an adjournment, Rajindra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma to initiate the discussion on the budget for the Union Territory, which is under Central rule at present.

Mr. Sharma spoke for a minute after which the process to pass the budget was initiated.

The Budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote amid din.