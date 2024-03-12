Lok Sabha: Mahayuti seat-sharing will be resolved without compromising dignity of three parties, says Ajit Pawar

March 12, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Pune

With no resolution yet on Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling Mahayuti parties, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday assured that seats would be allotted without compromising the dignity of the three allies.

Speaking in Satara on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Y.B. Chavan, Mr. Pawar said that all seat-sharing problems between the Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and his NCP faction.

“All seats would be allotted by respecting the three alliance partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition,” Mr. Pawar said, adding that the Mahayuti’s seat allocation would be ironed out over the next two days.

Mr. Pawar further informed that as per preliminary discussions, the seat that was held by the sitting MP of a particular party would be given to that party.

Responding to Shinde Sena leader and former Maharashtra Minister Vijay Shivtare’s verbal onslaught on him, Mr. Pawar urged restraint on the leaders of all the three ruling parties.

A former two-term MLA from Purandar (one of the six Assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat), Mr. Shivtare had announced on Monday that he would contest the Baramati seat while calling for the overthrow of the Pawar clan from the constituency.

There is a tussle on between the Shinde-led Sena and the BJP over a number of seats, particularly in the Konkan and Marathwada regions, with both parties staking claim to those seats.

Last week, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that 80% of the seat-sharing process had been completed.

As per sources, the BJP is likely to contest on at least 31-32 Lok Sabha seats, leaving 13 for the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction will have to be content with three-four seats.