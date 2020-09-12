Lok Janshakti Party MPs to meet in Delhi on Wednesday

To discuss decisions taken by the State Parliamentary Board

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs will meet on Wednesday in the Capital even as the BJP has started the seat negotiation process, with the party president J.P. Nadda meeting JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

LJP president Chirag Paswan remains firm that his party will not fight under Mr. Kumar’s leadership.

According to the sources, the meeting has been called to brief the MPs about the decisions taken by the Bihar State Parliamentary Board. In the meeting last week, the party leaders had decided that the party would field candidates in 143 seats. It had also decided that while it would not contest against the BJP, it would prop candidates against the JD(U).

The notification for the Bihar polls is expected in another week. The LJP is hoping that till then it would be able to find an answer to the question on its stand within the NDA fold.