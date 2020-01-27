Locusts spotted in Punjab and Haryana villages bordering Rajasthan

Presence of locusts in a few villages of Punjab and Haryana bordering Rajasthan has raised anxiety among farmers about their crops. The agriculture departments of both the States have asked the farmers not to panic as it was “not a serious threat”'.

Experts believe that appearance of locusts in winter months is a new phenomenon and may be linked to climate change. The surveillance by the scientists of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and officials of the State agriculture department has revealed the presence of locusts in small numbers or groups (of 5 to 20) in districts of Fazilka, Muktsar and Bathinda.

Dr. P.K. Chhuneja, Head of the Department of Entomology at PAU said: “These hoppers in small numbers or groups do not cause any economic damage to crops unless they appear in swarms. The current excursions of locust hoppers are well monitored and suitable control measures are in place. These small non-breeding groups do not carry any serious threat.”

India has not witnessed any full blown locust cycles after 1962, however, during 1978 and 1993, large-scale upsurges were observed. The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan which has emanated from the desert areas in Pakistan.

Harmeet Singh of Bharati Kisan Union (Kadiyan) told The Hindu that presence of locusts has been reported by farmers in a few villages in Bathinda, Fazilka and Muktsar, and hence State government should not leave anything to chance.

‘No locust attack’

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu, meanwhile said that so far there’s no attack of locusts in Punjab. “Farmers should not to be panicky as the officials of the department are in constant touch with the agri-experts of Rajasthan and the Centre government. Besides, the State government has already made elaborate arrangements to combat any unforeseen exigency in this regard, he said.

In Haryana, locusts were spotted by farmers in few villages of Sirsa district adjacent Rajasthan. Ram Pratap Sihag, Joint Director (Agriculture), said locusts were spotted in very few numbers and not in swarms. “There's nothing to worry,” he said.