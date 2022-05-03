Loco pilot gets drunk, train delayed

Even though the train’s stipulated halt was for two minutes to let Rajdhani Express pass, it remained stopped for an hour endangering the lives of passengers

A local train in dry Bihar was delayed for an hour on Monday at the Hasanpur railway station in the Samastipur division of East Central Railway (ECR), after the assistant loco pilot of the train went to get liquor.

The stationmaster requested another assistant loco pilot travelling on the same train to take the train to its destination.

The railway officials said the Samastipur-Saharsa local train was on its way to the Saharsa junction and was stopped to let a Rajdhani Express pass. Though the train’s halt was no longer than the stipulated two minutes, it remained there for an hour.

When the passengers got restless and started protesting, it was found that the assistant loco pilot, Karamvir Prasad Yadav, had got off the engine and walked away to the local market.

“Later, he came drunk with a bottle of liquor. Inebriated, he was not in a condition to take the train move ahead,” said the ECR official.

A liquor bottle, yet to be emptied, was also seized from the loco pilot’s possession. He was sent to a local hospital for medical examination.

“Stern action will be taken against him after the inquiry gets complete,” said Samastipur Divisional Railway Manager Alok Agarwal.

Later, Hasanpur station manager Manoj Kumar Choudhury requested assistant loco pilot Rishi Raj Kumar, travelling on the same train, to take the train on its onward journey.

Bihar was declared a dry State under the new Prohibition and Excise Law’ 2016. The State had also formed a special task force as well as pressed drones, choppers, sniffer dogs into service to track the illegal production, sale and consumption of liquor.