Locked paper mill to be part of Guwahati’s satellite township

January 04, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

More than 550 acres of a locked mill of the Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC), acquired by the Assam Government in March 2022, would be turned into a business-oriented satellite township of Guwahati.

The Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad, about 55 km east of Guwahati, was one of two expansive HPC units that shut down after being unable to pay the salaries of its employees since 2017. The Assam Government took over the assets of the unit along with those of the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in the Barak Valley for ₹375 crore.

“We have begun the process of using 1,000 acres of land in Jagiroad, including the paper mill area, for a world-class integrated business city in keeping with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s budget declaration for the current fiscal,” Assam’s Housing and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal told journalists at a programme to assess the projects undertaken in 2022.

“Surbana Jurong, a Singapore-based firm has been engaged as the consultant for the master plan of the satellite township. We expect this master plan to be completed this year,” he said.

Surbana Jurong is credited with preparing the master plan for 30 countries. Among its projects in India is Genome Valley 2.0, an upgraded version of life sciences and biotechnology industrial cluster near Hyderabad.

Mr. Singhal said satellite townships would help ease the pressure on Guwahati, where the population has crossed an estimated 12 lakh.

He also said that works have been initiated for the establishment of a 150 metric tonnes per day compost cum refuse-driven fuel plant at Belortol on the western edge of Guwahati.

Following notices from the National Green Tribunal, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation had shifted the city’s landfill from Paschim Boragaon on the edge of Deepor Beel to Belortol in June 28. The city generates an average 550 metric tonnes of garbage daily.

Environmental activists had been exerting pressure on the local authorities since 2014 for saving Deepor Beel, a bird sanctuary and a Ramsar Site, from further contamination by shifting the garbage dump.

“We have accorded an administrative approval for ₹172.5 crore for biomining of the legacy waste at Paschim Boragaon. At least 15 lakh tonnes of legacy waste will be processed and land reclamation will be done within 36 months,” Mr. Singhal said.

A similar biomining exercise has been sanctioned for the biomining of the legacy waste at Chandrapur, a temporary landfill east of Guwahati. Plans are afoot to convert the place into a botanical park, he said.