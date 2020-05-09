Lockdown | Migrant workers clash with police in Surat

Demanding a return passage to their home states, hundreds of agitated migrant workers clashed with the police at Mora village in Gujarat’s Surat district on Saturday, an official said.

Also read: 16 migrant workers run over by goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra

Over 40 workers were detained, after hundreds of them clashed with the police and pelted stones at police vehicles in Mora village near the industrial town of Hazira, the official said.

Read: full coverage on migrants’ plight duirng lockdown

Protesting workers demanded that the district administration arrange for their travel back to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, among others, he said.

Most of these labourers worked in industrial units at Hazira and lived in Mora village, the official said, adding that the police had cordoned off the area and tightened security there.