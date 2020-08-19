Lockdown may return to Guwahati: Minister

Guwahati and some other parts of Assam may see a reimposition of the lockdown if the COVID-19 situation spirals out of control, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.
His warning came hours after a four-day lockdown was imposed in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl from Monday night after a spike in cases.
“Many people have not been wearing masks and maintaining social distancing since the Unlock 3 from August 16. If the situation gets out of control, the government may consider another lockdown,” Dr. Sarma said as the COVID-19 fatality neared the 200 mark in the State.
The COVID-19 positivity rate has been inching toward 6% after dipping to 3.2% on August 12. Positive cases in Guwahati and the Kamrup district have also been increasing over the past few days.
The situation in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts was also a cause for concern, the Minister said.
Barring a few activities, the State government had lifted the lockdown restrictions from August 16 for reviving the local economy. The night curfew period was reduced by two-and-a-half hours and inter-State travel was extended from two to five days a week.
Over 79,000 cases
Till Monday night, Assam had 79,667 positive cases, of which 22,733 were active, while 197 died.
So far, 296 people have died of COVID-19 across the eight northeastern States. In terms of the highest death tally, Tripura, with 62 deaths, follows Assam, and Manipur comes third with 17.
