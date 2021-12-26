Lockdown in Maharashtra if oxygen demand rises: Minister

1,485 new COVID-19 patients, 2 cases of Omicron reported

A day after the State government imposed new restrictions in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,485 new patients and two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the State may go for complete lockdown if the demand for medical oxygen goes above 800 metric tonnes per day.

Mr. Tope said the third wave could be of Omicron and the State government will keep on reviewing the situation and demand for oxygen. “If the number goes on increasing, then the 800 MT limit can be brought down to 500 MT,” he said, appealing all to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Omicron cases are increasing “rapidly”, but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Mr. Tope told reporters. He did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the State.

“We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai registered 757 new coronavirus cases. However, the city did not report a single death. This is the sixth time since the pandemic that the city has reported zero deaths.

Meanwhile, over 2,500 personnel will be on the ground in Nagpur city to enforce prohibitory orders announced by the State, a senior official said on Saturday.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the bandobast (ground deployment) has been finalised and DCPs have been directed to set up pickets on the roads. “There will be 2,500 police personnel to enforce the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew,” he said.