Lockdown in Durg from April 6 amid surge in cases

The administration in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Friday announced a complete lockdown from April 6 to 14 in the light of spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, an official said.

District Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said that in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, it had become necessary to break the chain of transmission by imposing a lockdown and public support was required for it.

The lockdown would be imposed from April 6 to 14, the statement issued by the district administration said.

The statement, however, did not mention which activities will be allowed and restricted during this period.

Appealing to people to stay indoors, the Collector urged citizens to get tested if they come in contact with COVID-19 infected persons.

He also urged people above the age of 45 to get vaccinated at the nearby vaccination centres.

As on Thursday, the case tally in Durg district stood at 40,068, including 754 casualties.

According to official figures, the district has recorded 10,295 cases in the last two weeks and has 9,883 active cases.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday directed District Collectors to decide on imposing lockdown in their regions as per the local situation.

