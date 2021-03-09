Lockdown in 11 hotspots in Thane city from March 13 to 31

Thane

09 March 2021 16:42 IST

A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

As on Monday morning, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.