Lockdown extended in Haryana till June 7

GURUGRAM:

30 May 2021 14:22 IST

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown for the fourth straight week in the State till June 7. The shops in the market places are now allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amid a sharp decline in number of active cases and the positivity rate in the State over the past one month, the Haryana government extended the lockdown, or “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana”, for another week till 5 a.m. on June 7. The shops in the market places are now allowed to open for six hours from 9 a., according to odd-even formula.

The government last week allowed standalone shops and the shops in the market places to open with certain restrictions for the first time since the imposition of the lockdown on May 3. While standalone shops could open all through the day, the shops in market places were allowed to open from 7 a.m. to 12 noon as per the odd-even formula.

The Haryana government had first imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3. The entire State was then brought under lockdown for a week on May 3 and the restrictions are being extended on a weekly basis.